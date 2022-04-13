Fast News

The nation's largest bank by assets earned a profit of $8.3 billion in its first quarter, down from a profit of $14.3 billion, in the same period a year earlier.

The bank sees "significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead". (Reuters Archive)

JPMorgan Chase has reported that quarterly earnings tumbled as the banking giant set aside $902 million for bad loans, citing "downside risks" including the Ukraine conflict and surging inflation.

The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan reported $8.3 billion in first-quarter profits on Wednesday, down 42 percent from the year-ago period.

Revenues dipped five percent to $30.7 billion. The results contrasted sharply with those from a year ago when profits were surging.

The bank's charge offs for the quarter came in at a relatively modest $582 in the first quarter, but JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon warned of factors that could lead that figure to rise.

"We remain optimistic on the economy, at least for the short term – consumer and business balance sheets as well as consumer spending remain at healthy levels," Dimon said.

However, he added that the bank saw "significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation, supply chain issues and the conflict in Ukraine."

Falling investment banking profits

In terms of customer trends, Dimon cited an uptick in credit card spending on dining and travel.

Nevertheless, higher mortgage rates had dented home lending originations, while limited vehicle availability crimped car loan originations, Dimon said.

JPMorgan scored higher net interest income, reflecting a boost to lending fees because of higher interest rates.

Profits fell in investment banking on lower equity and debt underwriting fees.

Shares fell 1.2 percent to $129.97 in pre-market trading.

