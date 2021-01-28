Fast News

The move by retail stockbrokers and free app Robinhood comes in response to shares of GameStop Corp skyrocketing this week, squeezing hedge funds betting against the video game retailer but is being slammed as market manipulation by retail investors.

Electronics and video game retail company GameStop shares rocketed on Friday, January 28, 2021. (AA)

Trading restrictions and other security measures have been placed on GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings stocks by retail stockbrokers after the shares skyrocketed this week without a clear reason, The New York Times reports.

Online broker TD Ameritrade was among the companies that placed the trading restrictions including limiting of short sales “in the interest of mitigating risk for our company and clients" on Wednesday, the Times said.

Alongside TD Ameritrade, trading app Robinhood will no longer allow margin trading of shares of both GameStop and AMC, the NYT reported.

The move by retail stockbrokers comes in response to shares of GameStop skyrocketing this week, squeezing hedge funds that had bet against the video game retailer and other companies that were out of favour on Wall Street.

BREAKING: Robinhood has restricted users from buying GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, Nokia stock. This is VERY CRAZY, I do not see how RobinHood survives screwing its users like thishttps://t.co/mUujOjoUu8 — Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) January 28, 2021

This is known on Wall Street as a "short squeeze" and can result in a dizzying rally by forcing short-sellers into becoming buyers.

As a result, GameStop surged 18 percent on Monday, another 115 percent on Tuesday and had leapt 135 percent on Wednesday. That followed a stunning 50 percent jump on Friday.

Billions in losses

The battle between small-time traders and hedge funds that has shaken US and European stock markets moved into Asia on Thursday, with surges in several Australian companies joining a list of social-media hyped moves that have cost financial institutions billions of dollars.

Heavily shorted Australian shares, including Webjet and Tassal Group, climbed more than 5 percent even as Sydney's benchmark ASX 200 index fell 2 percent.

In New York, GameStop, the video game chain at the heart of the slugfest between Wall Street and Main Street, added another 37 percent in early trading after a two-week, 1,700 percent surge that has hammered fund investors who were betting the stock would fall.

Short-sellers are sitting on estimated losses of $70.87 billion from their short positions in US companies so far this year, data from financial data analytics firm Ortex showed on Thursday.

Market manipulation

Driven by an army of individual traders who work through online brokerage apps like Robinhood.com and discuss stocks on anonymous social media messaging boards, the dramatic jump in the stock price of companies including GameStop, BlackBerry Ltd and AMC Corp drew more calls for regulatory scrutiny from commentators.

"The frenzy raises all sorts of questions with respect to possible market manipulation," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at retail broker CMC Markets UK.

"It is already illegal for institutions to coordinate in the manner currently being seen in moving prices on these stocks, raising questions about the legality of what is currently taking place right now on these forums."

The short squeeze — where traders have to abandon loss-making "short" bets on a stock falling because it has instead risen — also fuelled a 2 percent slide in the benchmark S&P 500 on Wednesday as investors sold other assets to cover their losses.

