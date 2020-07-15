Fast News

Official accounts of billionaires Bill Gates and Elon Musk and Silicon Valley giants Apple and Uber apparently hacked, with affected accounts seeking bitcoin donations.

Twitter says it was "investigating and taking steps to fix it." (Reuters)

The official Twitter accounts of Apple, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and others were hijacked by scammers trying to dupe people into sending cryptocurrency bitcoin in the hope of doubling their money.

Twitter posts, which have been deleted, were fired off from an array of high-profile accounts on Wednesday telling people they had 30 minutes to send $1,000 in bitcoin in order to be sent back twice as much.

"This is a SCAM, DO NOT participate!" Gemini cryptocurrency exchange co-founder Cameron Winklevoss warned in a tweet from his official account at Twitter.

"This is the same attack/takeover that other major crypto twitter accounts are experiencing. Be vigilant!"

Kanye west, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk Twitter accounts got hacked and this guys have made over 10M dollars



This will go down as the biggest heist on Twitter pic.twitter.com/q7mUXYzpt0 — ploque🔥 (@_oluwatobiiiii) July 15, 2020

Twitter investigating accounts

Comments and posts at Twitter indicated thousands of dollars in bitcoin may have been sent to the scammers' digital account.

Twitter said in an email that it was looking into the matter and would issue a statement shortly.

"We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly," Twitter said.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

They’re cashing out. The wallet balance has just fallen from over $100,000 to $55,000 https://t.co/BKiaToZmaJ — Alistair Charlton (@AlistairJ90) July 15, 2020

This is state-level hack, not a Bitcoin scam.



The Bitcoin angle is for our dum-dum reporters who don't understand that a true hack like this wouldn't be to get a few crumbs of crypto.



A country wanted to send a message.



"WE OWN YOUR ASSES."



They succeeded. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 15, 2020

