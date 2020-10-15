Fast News

Users across the world faced issues with tweeting and using the platform, as its spokesman said the company was working to fix it "as quickly as possible."

FILE PHOTO: Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile phone on May 27, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (AFP)

Twitter said that it is working to resolve a global outage of the social media platform used by hundreds of millions worldwide.

"We know people are having trouble tweeting and using Twitter. We're working to fix this issue as quickly as possible," a company spokesperson told AFP at 2225 GMT.

Twitter said it was currently investigating an internal root cause for the outage. There is no evidence the outage was caused by a security breach or hack, it added.

Repeated attempts to post a tweet were greeted with the message: "Something went wrong, but don't fret – let's give it another shot."

According to downdetector.com, users on every continent had reported being unable to use the platform, but the outages were concentrated on the east and west coasts of the United States, as well as Japan.

The outage appeared to have started around 2130 GMT.

"We are continuing to monitor as our teams investigate. More updates to come," Twitter's application programming interface site said.

Source: AFP