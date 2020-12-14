Fast News

According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world after Alphabet’s services were hit by an outage.

Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration from March 28, 2018. (Reuters)

Many services from Alphabet Inc, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, have been restored after facing a massive outage.

Thousands of users across the globe were affected by the outage on Monday, noted around 1100 GMT.

The company's video platform did not load for users and had an error message: "Something went wrong...".

Similar errors were seen on Google Drive products as well as Gmail.

Google.com continued to function uninterrupted by the outage faced by sister services.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: Reuters