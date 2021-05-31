Fast News

Mexico's Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto sent letters to the companies which request a "public explanation on what basis it could privatise collective property."

A staff wearing protective mask waits for customers at the entrance of a Zara store, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 27, 2020 (Reuters)

Mexico has accused international fashion brands Zara, Anthropologie, and Patowl of cultural appropriation, saying they used patterns from indigenous Mexican groups in their designs without any benefit to the communities.

Mexico's Ministry of Culture said in a statement Friday that it had sent letters signed by Mexico's Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto to all three global companies, asking each for a "public explanation on what basis it could privatise collective property."

The Ministry of Culture says Zara, owned by Inditex, the world's largest clothing retailer, used a pattern distinctive to the indigenous Mixteca community of San Juan Colorado in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Anthropologie, owned by URBN, used a design developed by the indigenous Mixe community of Santa Maria Tlahuitoltepec, while Patowl copied a pattern from the indigenous Zapoteco community in San Antonino Castillo Velasco, both in the state of Oaxaca, according to the Ministry of Culture.

No immediate comment from companies

URBN, Inditex, and Patowl could not be immediately reached for comment.

The extent to which fashion designers have profited from incorporating cultural designs without acknowledging their origins or fairly compensating communities has been a point of contention in recent years.

In 2019, the Mexican government accused fashion house Carolina Herrera of cultural appropriation of indigenous patterns and textiles from Mexico in its collection.

Neither Carolina Herrera nor its parent company, Puig, could be immediately reached for comment.

In 2019, Herrera's creative director Wes Gordon reportedly said in a statement in 2019 that the collection "pays tribute to the richness of Mexican culture."

Source: Reuters