Magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocking Tirana capital and nearby port town of Durres claims at least 14 lives and injures more than 600 people, officials say.

Emergency personnel work at the site of the collapsed building in Durres after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26, 2019. (Reuters)

Albanian rescuers were digging through rubble in search of survivors on Tuesday after the strongest earthquake in decades levelled buildings and trapped victims under the debris, claiming at least 14 lives and injuring more than 600 people.

The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 0254GMT, with an epicentre 34 kilometres northwest of the capital, Tirana, in the Adriatic Sea, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Albania's defence ministry confirmed that 14 had lost their lives as a result of the powerful quake.

The health ministry reported that around 600 people have been injured, some in very serious condition.

Journalist Klaudja Karabolli has more on the rescue efforts in the region.

About 400 soldiers are putting up tents in two towns to shelter people with damaged houses.

Live TV footage showed people cheering when a child was found alive in a collapsed building in the town of Durres where a body had been found earlier.

The worst damage was in and around the coastal city of Durres.

Four bodies, including that of a young girl, were pulled from ruins in the port city, where a hotel collapsed and other buildings were badly damaged, the defence ministry said.

Three more bodies were found in the rubble in the nearby town of Thumane.

In the nearby town of Kurbin, a man in his fifties died after jumping from his building in panic, while another perished in a car accident after the earthquake tore open parts of the road, it said.

Journalist and survivor Olsi Jazexhi has more from Tirana.

'Don't know if they're dead'

The health ministry, meanwhile, said that more than 600 people received first aid in hospitals.

In Thumane, soldiers, rescuers and families sifted through the rubble of a collapsed five-storey building, with relatives shouting the names of their loved ones: "Mira", "Ariela", "Selvije".

The cries of people trapped inside could be heard as the search was under way, according to reporters.

Thoma Nika, a 58-year-old who lived in the building, said he believed there were at least six people buried under rubble.

Dulejman Kolaveri, a man in his 50s, said he feared his 70-year-old mother and six-year-old niece were trapped, as they lived on the fifth floor of the building.

"I don't know if they are dead or alive," he said with trembling hands.

"I'm afraid of their fate... only God knows."

Arben Allushi, another Thumane local, said with tears in his eyes that his wife and niece were in the building when it fell.

'Trapped under the rubble'

Some 300 soldiers have been sent to Durres and Thumane, where "there are people trapped under the rubble", defence ministry spokeswoman Qahajaj said.

About 1,900 police officers have also been deployed to help.

A man in Durres told local television that his daughter and niece were trapped in the rubble of an apartment building.

"I talked with my daughter and niece on the phone. They said they are well and are waiting for the rescue. I could not talk to my wife. There are other families, but I could not talk to them," the man said.

'Strongest quake since 1926'

Tuesday's quake was the strongest to hit the Durres region since 1926, seismologist Rrapo Ormeni told local television.

The tremors were felt across the Balkans, from Sarajevo in Bosnia to the Serbian city of Novi Sad almost 700 kilometres away, according to reports in local media and on social networks.

The quake was followed by several aftershocks, including one of 5.3 magnitude, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. Albanian authorities described it as the strongest earthquake in the last 20 to 30 years.

The Balkans is an area prone to seismic activity and earthquakes there are frequent.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies