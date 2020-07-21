Fast News

Shots were heard as a man who said he was armed with weapons and explosives seized control of a bus in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, taking about 20 people on board hostage, police said.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers lie on the ground behind a car near a passenger bus, which was seized by an unidentified person in the city of Lutsk, Ukraine July 21, 2020. (Tetiana Hrishyna / Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Facebook that "shots were heard, the bus was damaged".

The man's demands were unknown, police said in a statement.

TV footage showed empty streets cordoned off by people in military uniform, police cars and an armoured personnel carrier.

Law enforcement cordoned off the centre of Lutsk, a town in eastern Ukraine, some 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the capital Kiev and advised residents not to leave their homes or places of work.

The hostage-taker made contact with the police and identified himself as Maksym Plokhoy, deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said. But he said that the authorities are still working to confirm the identity of the attacker.

"Every effort is being made to resolve the situation without casualties. I keep the course of events under personal control," Zelenskiy said.

Possible manifesto

Photos published on social media showed a small bus parked in the middle of an empty street. Two windows of the bus were smashed and other windows were covered with curtains.

Gerashchenko said there is a book online, signed by Plokhoy and titled “Philosophy of a criminal,” describing a man's experience in prison.

“For 15 years they've been correcting me, but I haven't been corrected, on the contrary — I've become even more who I am,” one extract from the book said, according to Gerashchenko.





Source: TRTWorld and agencies