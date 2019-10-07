Fast News

At least nine people died when an overloaded migrant boat capsized near the island of Lampedusa, the Italian Coast Guard said on Monday, adding 22 people were rescued from the sea.

The smugglers' boat overturned as a patrol boat was preparing to take migrants on board in rough seas some 6 miles (10 kilometres) off Lampedusa just after midnight, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Twenty-two migrants were rescued from the sea, and nine bodies were recovered — two immediately, and seven during a subsequent search operation.

Italian Coast Guard helicopters and vessels were searching for more of the missing.

Dangerous crossing from Libya

Doctors Without Borders said the Ocean Viking ship it operates has been asked by Italian authorities to join the operation.

Non-governmental organisations say as many as 30 migrants, including eight children, could be missing.

The Coast Guard had no additional information on how many might be missing.

The UN refugee agency said the deadly shipwreck "highlights once again that urgent action is needed to address the situation on the Mediterranean."

UNHCR spokesman Charlie Yaxley in Geneva called for the EU to resume its search and rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea, where more than 1,000 migrants have died so far this year, most of them on the dangerous crossing from Libya.

Source: AP