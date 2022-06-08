Fast News

The suspected driver of the vehicle was detained. (Scott R Gill / Twitter)

At least one person has been killed and 30 others were injured as car ploughed into crowd in Berlin, German authorities have said.

Berlin police spokesperson Martin Dams said the incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital on Wes

He said the suspected driver of the vehicle was detained.

It was unclear whether the incident was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams said.

He couldn't immediately confirm a report by public broadcaster RBB that at least 10 people had been injured.

Derzeit gibt es einen größeren Einsatz in der #Tauenzienstraße.

Ein Mann soll in eine Menschengruppe gefahren sein. Ob es sich um einen Unfall handelt oder vorsätzliches Handeln, ist noch nicht bekannt. Einsatzkräfte halten den Mann, der gefahren sein, soll vor Ort fest.

^tsm — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) June 8, 2022

Source: AP