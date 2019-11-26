Fast News

The most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades rocked the capital of Tirana and nearby port town of Durres early, causing several buildings to collapse and trapping residents in the rubble, officials said.

Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26, 2019. (Reuters)

A strong earthquake shook Albania early on Tuesday, killing at least six people, injuring 300 and collapsing buildings.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude-6.4 quake, which struck just before 4 am local time, had an epicentre 30 kilometres (19 miles) northwest of the capital, Tirana, at a depth of 20 kilometres (12 miles).

Albanian President Ilir Meta said the situation in the town of Thumane, closest to the epicenter, was “very dramatic.”

"All efforts are being done to take the people out of the ruins,” he said.

Defense Ministry spokeswoman Albana Qehajaj said the bodies of two people were taken out of a collapsed building in the coastal city of Durres, 33 kilometres (20 miles) west of the capital Tirana.

One more person had been found dead in the same building earlier in the morning, while two bodies were removed from the rubble of a collapsed building in Thumane.

Another person died after jumping from his home to escape shaking from the quake in Kurbin, 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the capital, the Defence Ministry said.

Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu said some 300 injured people were treated in Durres, Tirana and Thumane.

The quake was felt along the Albanian coast.

Authorities reported scores of aftershocks and called on people in the most affected areas to stay out of their homes. Many reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls.

At least three apartment buildings and the power distribution station were damaged in Thumane.

An earthquake in September in roughly the same area damaged hundreds of homes.

Source: AP