The most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades rocked the capital of Tirana and nearby port town of Durres early, causing several buildings to collapse and trapping residents in the rubble, officials said.

Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania, November 26, 2019. (Reuters)

A strong earthquake shook Albania early on Tuesday, killing at least three people, injuring 150 and collapsing buildings, officials said.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake was centered 30 kilometres (19 miles) northwest of the capital, Tirana. It was at a depth of 20 kilometres (12 miles)

The Defence Ministry said a person in Kurbin, 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of Tirana, died after jumping from his home to escape shaking from the quake.

Another person was killed when a building collapsed in Durres, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of Tirana, emergency officials said. Rescuers were working to take out other people from the building.

The quake was felt along the Albanian coast.

People reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls. People were seen leaving homes to go to open areas.

Local media reported that a restaurant was destroyed in western Durres, where army soldiers were helping people get out of a collapsed building.

At least three apartment buildings and the power distribution station were damaged in the northern commune of Thumane.

An earthquake in September in roughly the same area damaged hundreds of homes.

