Russia's President Vladimir Putin is urging both sides to consider a pause in fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh on humanitarian grounds in order to exchange bodies and prisoners.

Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh region on October 8, 2020. (AFP)

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have accepted an invitation to meet in Moscow as recent fighting over the occupied-Karabakh region enters its thirteenth day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Thursday, urging a halt in the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian reasons.

Nearly two weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan and ethic Armenian separatists has claimed hundreds of lives.

"The President of Russia is issuing a call to halt the fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh on humanitarian grounds in order to exchange dead bodies and prisoners," the Kremlin added.

Earlier talks were held in Geneva but expectations were low and no statements were likely from the negotiations which were being conducted behind closed doors – and without Armenian participation.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was to meet diplomats from France, Russia and the United States, who make up the "Minsk Group" that has sought a solution to the Karabakh conflict since the 1990s.

Fresh clashes were earlier reported on Thursday hours before the talks in which the United States, France, and Russia were to discuss the issue.

Azerbaijan said the city of Ganja, deep inside the former Soviet republic, had been shelled by Armenian forces on Thursday.

One civilian was killed in Azerbaijan's Goranboy region and other villages and towns were fired on by Armenian soldiers, it said.

Baku denied its forces shelled a historic cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh's city of Shusha as claimed by Armenia.

"The information about the damage to the church in Shusha has nothing to do with the military actions of the Azerbaijani army," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"Unlike the armed forces of Armenian ... the Azerbaijani army does not target historical, cultural, or especially religious buildings and monuments."

Following the latest reports of fighting, Armenia said on Thursday it had dismissed the head of its National Security Service in a presidential decree. It gave no reason.

The fighting in one of the most combustible frozen conflicts resulting from the fall of the Soviet Union reignited on September 27, with Azerbaijan insisting the region must return to its control.

Mounting toll

Azerbaijani authorities said 30 civilians have been killed so far and 143 wounded since September 27 but have not disclosed information about military casualties.

Armenians said 30 of their servicemen were killed in new clashes, taking its military death toll to 350 since September 27. It said 19 civilians were killed and many wounded.

Azerbaijan's Defence Minister Anar Eyvazov said one unmanned air vehicle belonging to Armenia was shot down by Azerbaijani air defence units in the region near the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on Thursday and Armenia's military infrastructure and ammunition depots were hit with artillery.

He said an Armenian military convoy was destroyed by the Azerbaijani army. Ten tanks, six D-20 howitzers, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer and 30 vehicles belonging to Armenia were destroyed in different locations of the front line, and soldiers of the 1st and 7th regiments of the Armenian army fled.

Armenian forces launched Tockha-U missile strikes on the provinces of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Barda, and some Azerbaijani civilians were killed and wounded, he said.

Fears of further escalation

The warring sides have ignored repeated ceasefire calls and the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders have been at odds over their conditions for halting fighting.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's main demand is for Armenia to set a timetable for withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding Azerbaijani territories and wants Turkey involved in peacemaking.

He told Euronews in an interview that Bayramov's attendance at the Geneva talks "shows who wants negotiations."

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry dismissed calls for a unilateral ceasefire which it said, "maintain the status quo based on occupation".

Hardening stances

Armenia has ruled out a withdrawal from territory it considers historic homelands.

"Our position has been and remains that the Karabakh issue cannot be solved through violence," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Euronews.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has accused the Minsk Group of neglecting the crisis for decades, said on Thursday that Ankara would continue to support "our Azerbaijani brothers with all our resources".

"I renew my call for the international community to ... take steps to end Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands," he told Qatar's The Peninsula newspaper.

Also on Thursday, Azerbaijan recalled its ambassador to Greece for consultations, its foreign ministry said.

"We brought to the attention of the Greek Foreign Ministry information from open sources about the arrival of Armenian citizens from foreign countries, including from Greece, to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to participate in military operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Armenia denied the allegations and Athens had recalled its ambassador to Azerbaijan on Wednesday after what it said were "unfounded and offensive" allegations by Azerbaijan's government that Greece tolerated "terrorists" on its soil.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies