Johnson will formally take over as prime minister on Wednesday afternoon, succeeding Theresa May, who stepped down over her failure to get parliament to ratify her Brexit deal.

Boris Johnson is a former London mayor who resigned as foreign minister a year ago over Theresa May's Brexit plans. July 22, 2019. (Reuters)

Boris Johnson was elected leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain's next prime minister on Tuesday, tasked with following through on his "do or die" pledge to deliver Brexit in just over three months' time.

Johnson replaces Theresa May, who announced her resignation last month, and is expected to officially become prime minister on Wednesday.

He is a former London mayor who wooed Conservatives by promising to succeed where May failed and lead the UK out of the European Union on the scheduled date of October 31 — with or without a divorce deal.

Several Conservative ministers have already announced they will resign to fight any push for a "no-deal" Brexit – an outcome economists warn would disrupt trade and plunge the UK into recession.

Johnson thanked outgoing Prime Minster Theresa May after winning UK leadership contest with 92,153 Conservative Party member votes.

May stepped down after Britain's Parliament repeatedly rejected the withdrawal agreement she struck with the 28-nation bloc. Johnson insists he can get the EU to renegotiate — something the bloc insists it will not do.

If not, he says Britain must leave the EU on Halloween, "come what may."

The new prime minister will preside over a House of Commons in which most members oppose leaving the EU without a deal, and where the Conservative Party lacks an overall majority.

Source: AP