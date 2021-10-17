Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 241M people and killed nearly 4.9M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 17:

An activist places white flags representing people who have died of Covid-19 in Brazil, outside Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, October 15, 2021. (AFP)

Sunday, October 17, 2021

Brazil registers 483 more deaths – health ministry

Brazil registered 11,250 new cases and 483 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

Saudi Arabia to allow sports fans to attend full-capacity events

Saudi Arabia's sports fans will be allowed to attend full-capacity events at all stadiums and other sports facilities starting on Sunday, the country's ministry of sports announced in a statement on Saturday.

Stadiums and other sports facilities will limit entry to fans who have received two doses of a vaccine approved by the kingdom, the ministry said.

On Friday, the interior ministry said Saudi Arabia would ease curbs beginning on Sunday, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in the daily number of infections and what it characterised as a considerable development in vaccinations.

Robert Durst hospitalised with the virus, his lawyer says

New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who days ago was sentenced in a two-decade-old murder case, has been hospitalised after contracting the virus, his lawyer said.

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin said he was notified that Durst was admitted after testing positive for the coronavirus. DeGuerin said he didn't know Durst's condition and was trying to find out more details.

Travel restrictions will affect New York City Marathon entrants

New York City Marathon organisers are offering deferments to entrants of the November 7 race who will be barred from entering the United States by continuing Covid-related travel restrictions.

The event will take place one day before the November 8 lifting of travel restrictions announced by the White House, so organisers said runners affected who have already paid their entry fees will be eligible to defer their entry to 2022.

