The number of global Covid-19 deaths has surged past 280,000 with more than four million infections, according to a tracker. Here are the updates on the pandemic for May 10:

A funeral worker wearing protective clothing as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, walks through Caju cemetary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 9, 2020. (AFP)

Sunday, May 10, 2020

Brazil tops 10,000 deaths

Brazil, the hardest-hit Latin American country in the coronavirus pandemic, has surpassed 10,000 deaths, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health.

Brazil has now recorded 10,627 deaths and 155,939 confirmed cases.

There have been more than 277,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide.

Panama cases rise to 8,282, deaths reach 237

Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Panama reached 8,282 on Saturday, a rise of 212 from the previous day, the health ministry said.

The central American country's deaths climbed by six to 237, the ministry added.

Nigeria's Lagos risks new lockdown if distancing flouted

Africa's largest city Lagos could return to lockdown to halt the coronavirus if residents continue to ignore social distancing rules, the governor warned.

Nigeria's economic hub emerged on Monday from a five-week stay at home order that left the city's large number of poor struggling to make ends meet.

But since the easing of the restrictions people have been seen thronging markets and banks despite orders remaining in place to avoid mass gatherings.

"It is disappointing to see the crowd at banks and markets across the state flouting the guidelines," Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu wrote on Twitter.

"We will be forced to take the painful decision of bringing the state under lockdown if it remains clear that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules."

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, has confirmed 3,912 infections and 117 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

NY's Cuomo criticized over highest nursing home death toll

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has won bipartisan praise for rallying supplies for his ravaged hospitals and helping slow the coronavirus, is coming under increasing criticism for not bringing that same level of commitment to a problem that has so far stymied him: nursing homes.

In part-lecture, part-cheerleading briefings that have made him a Democratic counter to President Donald Trump, Cuomo has often seemed dismissive and resigned to defeat when asked about his state leading the nation in nursing home deaths.

“We’ve tried everything to keep it out of a nursing home, but it’s virtually impossible,” Cuomo told reporters.

“Now is not the best time to put your mother in a nursing home. That is a fact.”

Of the nation’s more than 26,000 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, a fifth of them — about 5,300 — are in New York, according to a count by The Associated Press, and the toll has been increasing by an average of 20 to 25 deaths a day for the past few weeks.

“The numbers, the deaths keep ticking up," said MaryDel Wypych, an advocate for older adults in the Rochester area.

