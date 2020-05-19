Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected over 4.8 million people, with around 319,000 deaths, according to a tracker. Here are more coronavirus-related updates for May 19:

Gravediggers carry the coffin of Avelino Fernandes Filho, 74, who passed away from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), during his funeral in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18, 2020. (Reuters)

Brazil sees world's third-highest number of infections

Brazil records 674 new Covid-19 deaths and announces a total of 254,220 confirmed cases, overtaking Britain to become country with the third-highest number of infections.

There are now 16,792 people who have died from the outbreak, the health ministry said.

Half of Chile senate, four ministers in quarantine

Around half of Chile's 50-member Senate, as well as four ministers, have been placed in quarantine after coming into contact with at least three colleagues infected with the novel coronavirus, official sources said.

Finance Minister Ignacio Briones and Chief of Staff Felipe Ward both wrote on Twitter that they had tested negative for the virus but were in quarantine until a second test is conducted.

Briones said he was tested on Friday, due to his "regular contact with" infected senator Jorge Pizarro on the Senate finance committee, and has since begun "preventative quarantine."

Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel and Social Development Minister Sebastian Sichel are also in isolation.

El Salvador court orders state of emergency suspended

El Salvador's Supreme Court said it has ordered the immediate suspension of the state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus pandemic by President Nayib Bukele, who has faced criticism of showing authoritarian tendencies and exceeding his powers.

Bukele ordered the state of emergency on Saturday when previous orders were set to expire, without congressional approval.

The renewal would have kept the emergency declaration in force for the next 30 days, extending strict lockdown measures such as school suspensions and a ban on movement in certain areas with high numbers of infections.

Qatar confirms virus in jail, denies widespread outbreak

Qatar confirmed 12 cases of Covid-19 at a jail as campaign group Human Rights Watch warned other prisoners could be at risk of contracting the disease.

Two inmates were acutely ill but none had succumbed to the respiratory condition, the Government Communications Office said in a statement which denied there was a widespread outbreak among prisoners.

Human Rights Watch had said in a statement that six non-Qatari detainees "described a deterioration in prison conditions" at Doha's Central Prison.

Mexico reports 155 new deaths

Mexico registered 2,414 new cases of the coronavirus and 155 more deaths on Monday, the health ministry said, raising its overall number of infections since Mexico recorded its first cases in late February to 51,633.

The country has tallied 5,332 overall deaths from the virus.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies