Fast News

Incident reportedly involving an 83-year-old godmother of Prince William is the latest to embroil the royal family in allegations of racism.

The UN event promoting activism against gender-based violence was hosted by Britain's Queen Consort Camilla at the Buckingham Palace. (Kin Cheung / AP)

An aide to the British royal family has resigned from role at the Buckingham Palace, after making "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" comments about race and nationality to a woman at a reception hosted by Queen Consort Camilla, according to a palace spokesperson.

Reports published on Thursday identified the aide as Lady Susan Hussey, the 83-year-old godmother of King Charles' son and heir, Prince William.

The palace event hosted by the Queen Consort was attended by Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, Belgium's Queen Mathilde and Jordan's Queen Rania.

"We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made," the Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the individual concerned, referred to by Fulani as Lady SH, wanted to apologise for the hurt caused and had stepped aside from her role with immediate effect.

Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, a charity that supports women and families affected by domestic abuse, said she was asked by the household member where she "really came from", during the event.

In her account posted on social media, Fulani wrote that about 10 minutes after she arrived, the aide approached her, moved her hair to view her name badge, and proceeded to ask her the offensive questions.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

Lady Hussey allegedly asked Fulani, "I can see I am going to have a challenge getting you to say where you're from. When did you first come here?"

Ngozi said that she replied, "I am a British national, my parents came here in the 1950s."

"Oh, I knew we'd get there in the end, you're Caribbean," Hussey allegedly remarked.

Ngozi said she then corrected Hussey by saying that "No, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality."

'No place in our society'

Prince William's spokesperson said that the heir to the British throne was really disappointed to hear about the incident.

"Obviously, I wasn’t there, but racism has no place in our society," the spokesperson said.

"All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies, which they are required to uphold at all times."

The incident is the latest to embroil the royal family in allegations of racism, after Charles's younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made accusations in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Meghan, in the interview, said one unnamed member of the family had asked, before their son Archie was born, how dark his skin might be.

The allegation clearly stung the monarchy, which promised any such issues would be treated very seriously, and prompted William, Harry's older brother to remark days later: "We're very much not a racist family."

Last year, a senior royal source said Buckingham Palace had not done enough on diversity, although it has been endeavouring to boost the number of staff from ethnic minorities.

READ MORE: Buckingham Palace banned 'coloured applicants' from jobs until at least 60s

Source: TRTWorld and agencies