At least ten people wounded as car ploughs into carnival parade in western town of Volkmarsen, police say, adding driver has been arrested.

People react at the scene after a car ploughed into a carnival parade injuring several people in Volkmarsen, Germany February 24, 2020. (Reuters)

At least ten people were wounded on Monday when a car drove into a carnival procession in central Germany, police said, adding that the driver had been arrested.

A spokeswoman for police in the town of Volksmarsen where the incident took place told AFP news agency "it is too soon" to say whether the driver ploughed into the crowd on purpose.

"According to first reports, several people have been injured," police from nearby Kassel city said in a statement.

German news website HNA cited witnesses as saying that the driver appeared to have deliberately targeted children and that he had driven into the crowd "at full throttle."

A picture from the scene showed police officers and rescue vehicles next to a silver Mercedes with its doors open near a pile of debris on the side of the road.

The local Waldeckische Zeitung daily cited witnesses as reporting some 15 people injured, "including small children."

The regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported that witnesses said the driver drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade, but that it wasn't yet clear whether he intentionally headed toward the crowd.

Rose Monday celebrations

In many parts of Germany, residents are celebrating Rose Monday, a highlight of the annual carnival festivities that sees adults and children dress up and attend parades where people play music and throw candies from floats.

The incident comes as Germany is still reeling from twin terrorist attacks in the city of Hanau, in the same German state of Hesse, that left 10 people dead last Wednesday.

The gunman, who left behind a racist manifesto, first opened fire at a shisha bar and a cafe, killing nine people, before shooting dead his mother and himself.

Germany's deadliest terror attack in recent history happened in 2016 when a militant drove his truck into a crowded Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people.

