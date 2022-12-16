Fast News

The fire, whose cause is yet to be ascertained, occurred at a seven-storey residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the city of Lyon.

Two firefighters suffered light injuries while battling the blaze, which broke out on the ground floor of the building and spread upwards. (Claude Paris / AP)

Ten people, including five children, have been killed after a fire broke out at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon, the local government said.

The fire occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at a seven-storey residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin. A security cordon has been set up at the site of the blaze, added the local authority.

The local authority for the Lyon and Rhone region said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage.

Nearly 170 firefighters had been deployed at the building in the northern suburb.

Two firefighters suffered light injuries while battling the blaze, which broke out on the ground floor of the building and spread upwards, they said.

The cause of the fire was still unclear, authorities said, adding that the blaze erupted a little after 3:00 am (0200 GMT) in Vaulx-en-Velin. Fourteen others were injured, one of whom was in serious condition.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a probe would be opened after the fire broke out on Friday morning, killing 10 people, including five children aged between 3-15.

"We do not know the cause of the fire..there are several scenarios and a probe will be opened," Darmanin said, adding he was in touch with President Emmanuel Macron over the incident.

