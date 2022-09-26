Fast News

Preliminary reports suggest at least six people have been killed about 20 injured by a gunman who later shot himself dead.

An official said there were dead and wounded among the school students. (TRTWorld)

A gunman has killed at least six people and wounded about 20 at a school in the central Russian city of Izhevsk, Russia's interior ministry has said in a statement on Telegram.

The Udmurtia branch of the interior ministry said the gunman had killed himself in Monday's incident.

News agency RIA cited Governor Alexander Brechalov of the Udmurtia region, of which Izhevsk is the capital, as saying that an unidentified man had entered the school and killed a security guard.

He said that there were dead and wounded among the school students.

"The body of the man who opened fire has now been found by police. According to reports, he committed suicide. At the moment, there are six dead and around 20 injured by his actions," the interior ministry said on Telegram.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies