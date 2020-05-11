Fast News

The total number of global Covid-19 deaths has exceeded 283,000 with more than 4.1 million infections, according to a tracker. Here are more coronavirus-related developments for May 10:

A woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle on a street of Shanghai on May 7, 2020. (AFP)

Monday, May 11, 2020

China reports 17 more cases

China reported 17 new Covid-19 cases for May 10, rising from a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase since April 28, according to official data published on Monday.

Of the new cases, seven were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, compared with two imported infections on May 9.

Five of the new cases were reported in the central city of Wuhan, where the outbreak first emerged in late 2019, marking the highest since March 11.

The total case toll now stands at 82,918 and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.

The number of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, those who were infected but not exhibiting symptoms, fell to 12 on May 10 compared with 20 reported a day earlier.

Panama's cases rise to nearly 8,500, deaths up to 244

Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Panama reached 8,448, a rise of 166 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by seven to 244, the health ministry said.

Yemen reports 17 new cases, total now at 51

Yemen reported 17 new coronavirus cases and one death, raising the total number of infections to 51 and total fatalities to eight, the emergency coronavirus committee of Yemen's Saudi-backed government said on Twitter.

The committee said there are 10 new cases in Aden, three in Hadhramaut, two in Lahaj and two in Taiz.

Chief of US National Guard in limbo after conflicting tests

The chief of the US National Guard, which is at the leading edge of the domestic military response to the coronavirus, is in limbo after testing positive and negative in conflicting tests this weekend, officials said on Sunday.

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that in addition to General Joseph Lengyel from the National Guard, the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday had come in contact with a family member who was coronavirus positive.

Gilday tested negative for the coronavirus but would quarantine himself as a precaution.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies