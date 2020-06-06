Fast News

US is still the country worst-hit by Covid-19 followed by Britain, Brazil, Italy and France. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 6:

China reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, 2 asymptomatic cases



China recorded three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of the end of Friday, down from five the day before, the national health authority reported.

All of the cases were imported, involving travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.

The NHC also confirmed two new asymptomatic cases, or people who are infected with the virus but do not show symptoms, compared with three the day before.

The total number of infections in China, where the virus first emerged late last year, stands at 83,030. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained 4,634.

Brazil reports 1,005 additional coronavirus deaths on Friday



Brazil reported an additional 1,005 virus deaths and 30,830 new cases over the last 24 hours, data released by the health ministry showed on Friday night.

The Latin American nation has now registered 35,026 total coronavirus deaths and 645,771 confirmed cases.

Mexico reports 4,346 new coronavirus cases, 625 deaths



Mexico's health ministry reported an additional 4,346 cases of the virus in the country as well as 625 new deaths, bringing the country's confirmed total to 110,026 cases and 13,170 deaths.

Minneapolis-St. Paul curfew over as troopers, National Guard to be sent home

Residents of Minneapolis and St. Paul were no longer under a curfew and the state is planning to start sending state troopers and National Guard members back home.

Minneapolis and St. Paul saw violent protests and store break-ins late last week following George Floyd’s death after being arrested by Minneapolis police. The city has seen peaceful protests for nearly a week, including some 1,000 protesters in St. Paul on Friday and hundreds more near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Wear masks in public, says WHO in new coronavirus advice



The World Health Organization Friday changed its advice on face masks amid the pandemic, saying they should be worn in places where the virus is widespread and physical distancing is difficult.

The use of masks has been a hot topic ever since the pandemic first emerged in China in December.

"In light of evolving evidence, WHO advises that governments should encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In areas with community-level virus transmission, "we advise that people aged 60 years or over, or those with underlying conditions, should wear a medical mask in situations where physical distancing is not possible", he added.

But the UN health agency stressed that face masks alone "will not protect you from Covid-19" – and people suffering with the virus should not be out in public if they can avoid it.

California says film and TV production can resume as early as June 12

Film and TV cameras can start rolling in California as soon as June 12, state officials said as they approved new guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus on sets.

Producers will need approval from local health officials to restart filming, according to a statement from the California Department of Health.

Ireland eases restrictions

Ireland says it will accelerate its plan to ease lockdown restrictions in the coming days, with more workplaces and shops to reopen on Monday, while a hastening of the scheme will allow widespread travel and see the final lifting of all restrictions in July rather than August.

