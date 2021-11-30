Fast News

Envoys of Beijing and Moscow to Washington slam President Biden's plans for virtual summit of democratic countries, saying "no country has the right to judge the world's vast and varied political landscape by a single yardstick."

China and Russia say bombings of Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and "democratic transformation" did nothing but harm, without naming the United States. (AP)

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries –– from which they were pointedly excluded.

Writing on the website of conservative journal National Interest, ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the December 9-10 event would "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines" and called the US plan "an evident product of its Cold-War mentality".

The summit is meant to fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden to advance the cause of global democracy at a time when autocratic governments have been on the rise.

But when the State Department last week published a list of about 110 invited countries –– without including Russia or China –– their reaction was furious.

China was especially angered by the inclusion of Taiwan, over which it claims sovereignty.

'No model can fit all countries'

The two ambassadors to the United States said democracy "can be realised in multiple ways, and no model can fit all countries."

"No country has the right to judge the world's vast and varied political landscape by a single yardstick," the ambassadors added.

The article described China as having "an extensive, whole-process socialist democracy (which) reflects the people's will, suits the country's realities, and enjoys strong support from the people."

"It has been proved that the whole-process democracy works in China, and works very well."

The article did not mention Taiwan.

It said that Russia is a "democratic federative law-governed state with a republican form of government" with century-old parliamentary traditions.

Bombings and 'democratic transformation' do nothing

Without naming the United States, the envoys said that wars and conflicts launched in the name of spreading democracy, "severely undermine regional and international peace, security, and stability."

"Bombings of Yugoslavia, military intervention in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya, and 'democratic transformation' do nothing but harm," they wrote.

"Countries should focus on running their own affairs well, not condescendingly criticising others."

They concluded by saying that countries should practice mutual respect and cooperation.

Such cooperation should rely heavily on the United Nations, they wrote, adding, "There should be a more inclusive global governance, not something like 'might makes right.'"

Source: AFP