The global coronavirus pandemic has affected over 4.8 million people, with around 319,000 deaths, according to a tracker. Here are more coronavirus-related updates for May 19:

A boy sleeps on a suitcase as a migrant family from another state trying to return to their home wait sfor transportation to a railway station on the outskirts of New Delhi, India on May 18, 2020. (AP)

May 19, 2020

Coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 in India

The number of coronavirus cases in India surged past 100,000, with the rate of growth of new infections showing little sign of slowing despite a strict weeks-long lockdown.

India's Health Ministry reported total cases stood at 101,139 and deaths at 3,163.

New cases have continued to rise by an average of over 4,000 each day over the past week. India officially extended its lockdown on Sunday to May 31, although several states indicated they would allow businesses to reopen.

China reports seven new virus cases

China reported seven new coronavirus cases, a day after President Xi Jinping announced his country would provide $2 billion to help respond to the outbreak and its economic fallout.

Three of the new cases were listed as imported, and once again no new deaths were reported. Just 85 people remain in treatment while another 392 are under observation and isolation for being suspected cases or after testing positive without showing symptoms.

China has reported 4,634 deaths among 82,690 cases of Covid-19.

South Korea reports seven new cases

South Korea has reported 13 new coronavirus cases, a possible sign that a recent outbreak in the capital area is stabilising as officials prepare to reopen schools, starting with high school seniors this week.

Figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday brought national totals to 11,078 cases and 263 deaths.

Nine of the new cases were from Seoul and nearby regions, where dozens of infections have been linked to club goers who went out in early May as the country began relaxing social distancing measures.

New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases

New Zealand recorded no new coronavirus cases for the second straight day, but authorities said it was premature to discuss moving the country to "level one" in its scale of alert.

The Pacific nation, home to more than 5 million, moved to "level 2" last week, allowing cafes, shops and restaurants to reopen under strict social distancing rules.

Like neighbouring Australia, New Zealand has so far escaped a high number of casualties. The country has had just over 1,500 infections and 21 deaths, aided by a nationwide lockdown that lasted for more than a month.

Thailand reports 2 new , no additional deaths

Thailand confirmed two new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths, bringing its total to 3,033 infections, a senior official said.

The two new cases were in the south in a province bordering Malaysia, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said at a daily briefing.

There have been 56 deaths since the outbreak began in January and 2,857 patients have recovered.

Brazil sees world's third-highest number of infections

Brazil records 674 new Covid-19 deaths and announces a total of 254,220 confirmed cases, overtaking Britain to become country with the third-highest number of infections.

There are now 16,792 people who have died from the outbreak, the health ministry said.

Half of Chile senate, four ministers in quarantine

Around half of Chile's 50-member Senate, as well as four ministers, have been placed in quarantine after coming into contact with at least three colleagues infected with the novel coronavirus, official sources said.

Finance Minister Ignacio Briones and Chief of Staff Felipe Ward both wrote on Twitter that they had tested negative for the virus but were in quarantine until a second test is conducted.

Briones said he was tested on Friday, due to his "regular contact with" infected senator Jorge Pizarro on the Senate finance committee, and has since begun "preventative quarantine."

Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel and Social Development Minister Sebastian Sichel are also in isolation.

El Salvador court orders state of emergency suspended

El Salvador's Supreme Court said it has ordered the immediate suspension of the state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus pandemic by President Nayib Bukele, who has faced criticism of showing authoritarian tendencies and exceeding his powers.

Bukele ordered the state of emergency on Saturday when previous orders were set to expire, without congressional approval.

The renewal would have kept the emergency declaration in force for the next 30 days, extending strict lockdown measures such as school suspensions and a ban on movement in certain areas with high numbers of infections.

Qatar confirms virus in jail, denies widespread outbreak

Qatar confirmed 12 cases of Covid-19 at a jail as campaign group Human Rights Watch warned other prisoners could be at risk of contracting the disease.

Two inmates were acutely ill but none had succumbed to the respiratory condition, the Government Communications Office said in a statement which denied there was a widespread outbreak among prisoners.

Human Rights Watch had said in a statement that six non-Qatari detainees "described a deterioration in prison conditions" at Doha's Central Prison.

Mexico reports 155 new deaths

Mexico registered 2,414 new cases of the coronavirus and 155 more deaths on Monday, the health ministry said, raising its overall number of infections since Mexico recorded its first cases in late February to 51,633.

The country has tallied 5,332 overall deaths from the virus.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies