Coronavirus has infected 162,000 people worldwide and killed over 6,000, but more than 75,000 people have recovered.

A tourist wearing protective mask takes a selfie on March 15, 2020 at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. (AFP)

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Czech Republic restricts movement of people

The Czech Republic tightened restrictions on Sunday to combat the new coronavirus outbreak, banning people from moving around except for work, essential shopping and other necessary activities until March 24.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the new measures would take effect from midnight, adding the government recommended doing work from home or taking holidays.

The country of 10.7 million has confirmed 253 cases of the virus with no deaths reported so far.

The restrictions come a day after the government closed most shops and restaurants for at least 10 days.

Other measures include a ban on nearly all international travel from March 16 and closing schools.

Guatemala registers first death from coronavirus

Guatemala has registered its first fatality from coronavirus infection, an elderly man who had recently visited Madrid, Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Sunday.

Monroy told a news conference the 85-year-old man returned from Spain without showing signs of illness and that the country had two other cases of confirmed coronavirus infection.

Puerto Rico decrees night-time curfew over coronavirus

The US territory of Puerto Rico on Sunday ordered a 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM curfew to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the strongest measure yet taken on American soil.

It took effect immediately and lasts until March 30.

"Faced with the possibility of transmission and propagation of the virus, I have ordered the imposition of a curfew for all residents of Puerto Rico," Governor Wanda Vazquez announced in a video message.

"We must take every precaution to ensure that we do not become potential carriers," Vazquez said.

The Caribbean territory of 2.9 million, whose residents are US citizens, also will close many businesses from Sunday until the end of the month, she said.

That includes malls, movie theatres, concert venues, gyms, bars and other businesses that bring together large crowds on the island popular with tourists.

The exceptions will be businesses in the food supply chain, and in the medical care system, as well as drugstores, gas stations, banks, and senior citizens' group homes.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies