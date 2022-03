Fast News

A car drove into a crowd of over 100 people gathered for an annual carnival, killing at least six people and injuring 20 others.

Media reports said the crash may have been caused by a car that was being chased by police. (Julien Warnand/EPA / )

A car crashed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers in Belgium, killing at least six people and seriously injuring 20 people.

A crowd of over 100 were gathered in Strépy-Bracquegnies, a district of the town of La Louviere, at dawn on Sunday for the start of celebrations of carnival, which have been on hold for two years due to Covid-19.

“A car drove from the back at high speed and we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed,” Mayor Jacques Gobert said.

One child is among those who have died.

Media reports said the crash may have been caused by a car that was being chased by police.

"The driver was intercepted as he tried to get away," the mayor said.

The prosecutor's office said that in the early stages of the investigation there were no elements to suspect a terror motive.

READ MORE: Brussels police clash with protesters rallying against Covid-19 rules

My hearts & prayers are with the people of #Belgium after a car hits a crowd celebrating Carnival in Strépy-Bracquegnies killing 4 people & injured more than 30. My heartfelt condolences & wishing a speedy recovery to those injured #Solidarity ⁦🇻🇪🇧🇪 https://t.co/8wlTYwS9Ag — Nelson Dordelly Rosales, Ph.D/LL.D (@nelsondordelly) March 20, 2022

'A great party turned into a tragedy'

The town has triggered its emergency plan and many of those injured have been taken to a hospital in La Louviere, which is now in the pre-alert phase, according to local broadcaster Bel RTL.

Bel RTL reporter Fabrice Collignon was among those who witnessed the event.

"We heard an immense noise...and the car literally went into the group of people," he said.

"It's a scene I never thought I'd see in my life," Collignon said, adding that "there was music and smiles and three seconds later there were people screaming."

Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden expressed her condolences to the families of those killed and injured.

"What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy. We are monitoring the situation closely," she said in a tweet.

READ MORE: Car rams Germany carnival procession; dozens wounded

Source: TRTWorld and agencies