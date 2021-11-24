Fast News

Three French patrol boats, a French helicopter and a British helicopter were searching the area for other victims.

The disaster is the worst single loss of life recorded in recent times from migrant crossings in the Channel. (AFP)

At least 27 migrants have died crossing the Channel from France to England when their boat sank off the northern port of Calais, the deadliest single disaster on the intensively-used route.

French patrol vessels found people unconscious and dead in the water on Wednesday after a fisherman sounded the alarm about the accident, according to the French interior ministry said.

French police said that 27 people had died.

"The disaster in the Channel is a tragedy," said Prime Minister Jean Castex.

"My thoughts are with the many missing and injured, victims of criminal smugglers who exploit their distress and misery."

The disaster comes as tensions grow between London and Paris over the record numbers of people crossing.

Britain has urged tougher action from France to stop migrants making the voyage.

Post-Brexit tensions

According to the French authorities, 31,500 migrants have attempted to leave for Britain since the start of the year and 7,800 people have been rescued at sea, figures which doubled since August.

In Britain, the ruling right-wing Conservative party of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is coming under intense pressure, including from its own supporters, to reduce the numbers crossing.

French police said this week they detained 15 suspected members of an international migrant smuggling syndicate that helped people illegally cross the Channel to Britain.

The network of smugglers have helped a minimum of 250 people per month cross to England, using small boats that transport up to 60 migrants at a time.

Passage to England would cost a migrant $6,800 (6,000 euros) and the smugglers racked up some $3.4 million (3 million euros) in total profits.

According to British authorities, more than 25,000 people have now arrived illegally so far this year, already triple the figure recorded in 2020.

Source: AFP