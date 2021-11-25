Fast News

Fire at Listvyazhnaya mine in Kemerovo region kills at least 52 miners and rescuers, Russian media say.

Nearly 300 people were in the mine when the fire erupted and smoke quickly filled it through the ventilation system. (AP)

At least 52 people including six rescuers are believed to have died after an accident in a Siberian coal mine, Russian news agencies reported.

"According to preliminary information, no one is left alive in the mine," state news agency TASS quoted a source in the local emergency services as saying on Thursday.

News agencies Interfax and RIA Novosti also reported 52 dead, with TASS and RIA Novosti saying six rescuers were among the dead.

Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.

Nearly 50 other miners were injured and regional officials declared three days of mourning for the victims.

A total of 285 people were in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia when the fire erupted and smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system.

Criminal probe ordered

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire on charges of violating safety regulations that led to deaths.

President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the killed miners and ordered the government to offer all the necessary assistance to those who were injured, Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia's far north.

In the wake of the incident, the authorities analysed the safety of the country's 58 coal mines and declared 20 of them, or 34 percent, potentially unsafe.

The Listvyazhnaya mine wasn't on the list at the time, according to media reports.

READ MORE: Central Russia battles 'extreme' wildfires fuelled by heatwave

Source: TRTWorld and agencies