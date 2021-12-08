Fast News

Scholz has cobbled together Germany's first national "traffic light" coalition with the ecologist Greens and the liberal Free Democrats.

The 10th chancellor of Germany will face several challenges, among them fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change. (AP)

Olaf Scholz will become Germany's new chancellor, turning the page on 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm as a new centre-left-led coalition takes the wheel of Europe's top economy.

Scholz will be formally elected by the Bundestag lower house of parliament and then sworn in by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday.

He has pledged broad "continuity" with the popular Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer.

The finance minister under Merkel led his Social Democrats to victory in the September 26 election – an outcome considered unthinkable at the start of the year given the party's then festering divisions and anaemic support.

Channelling Merkel

Scholz, 63, who turned emulating Merkel in style and substance into a winning strategy, has now cobbled together Germany's first national "traffic light" coalition with the ecologist Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, nicknamed after the parties' colours.

Their four-year pact sealed late last month is called "Dare for More Progress", a hat tip to Social Democratic chancellor Willy Brandt's 1969 historic pledge to "Dare for More Democracy".

The alliance aims to slash carbon emissions, overhaul decrepit digital infrastructure, modernise citizenship laws, lift the minimum wage and have Germany join a handful of countries worldwide in legalising marijuana.

The incoming chancellor will also face several challenges, among them fighting the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies