While most of the discussions will centre on bloc's efforts against Covid-19, EU-Turkey ties, negotiations on Customs Union, renewing 2016 refugee deal and visa-free travel for Turkish citizens are also expected to be discussed.

European Council chief Charles Michel (C, up) is seen on a screen at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on March 25, 2021, during an European Union summit over video conference with the EU leaders. (AFP)

Leaders of European Union are discussing the bloc's ties with Turkey and Russia and the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in a two-day virtual summit.

Starting from Thursday, the bloc's leaders are talking about EU's future ties with Turkey based on a report prepared by the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the European Commission.

European Council president Charles Michel, who chairs the meeting, said the EU wanted to step up engagement with Turkey "in a phased, conditional and reversible manner".

De-escalation in Eastern Mediterranean

Relations with Turkey are on the table at a video summit of the EU's 27 nations as the bloc plots a way forward after an alarming spike in tensions last year over Ankara's gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey and Greece have sparred over maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean. Ankara has stressed negotiations towards fair sharing and a win-win agreement while decrying Athens' efforts to turn a bilateral issue into one between Turkey and the EU.

The bloc has been encouraged by the resumption of talks with Greece over a disputed maritime border and by plans to restart UN peace efforts for the divided island of Cyprus.

Visa-free travel

The heads of states and governments are expected to repeat their promises on updating the Customs Union between the bloc and Turkey, as well as granting visa-free travel for Turkish citizens if the relationship continues to improve.

Ankara has long pressed for modernisation of the EU-Turkey Customs Union, saying a new deal would benefit both sides.

The renewal of the 2016 EU-Turkey deal – or at least some new financial support for hosting the refugees – will also be on the agenda.

Refugee deal

Turkey also favours renewing the refugee deal.

However, it has said that while it upheld its end of the pact, the EU did not, including not fully providing $7.1 billion in aid and breaking pledges on visa liberalisation.

Turkey hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies