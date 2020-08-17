Fast News

Lukashenko says that work is already underway on possible changes to the constitution that could redistribute power.

Belarus opposition supporters gather in front of the MZKT plant of the heavy off-road vehicles during a rally in Minsk, on August 17, 2020. (AFP)

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko says he's willing to share power and to change the constitution, but that he was not prepared to do so under pressure from protesters.

Lukashenko said on Monday that work was already underway on possible changes to the constitution that could redistribute power, Belta state media reported.

The 65-year-old president claimed Sunday that Western powers were gathering military units in countries along Belarus’ western borders and denounced suggestions by some Western nations that Belarus should repeat the August 9 presidential vote, which opposition supporters say gave Lukashenko a victory only through massive fraud.

Official results say he received 80 percent of the vote.

Protests at TV channel and plant

Protesters gathered outside a factory and the headquarters of state television in Minsk following a call from Belarus's opposition for a general strike over a disputed election.

AFP journalists saw protesters waving the opposition's red-and-white flag at the television channel and the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant (MZKT), where President Alexander Lukashenko was visiting.

Workers at the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) also told that several thousand staff had walked off the job.

Footage posted by the tut.by news website showed crowds of workers from other plants marching to the MZKT plant to join the protest.

Protesters at the plant chanted "Leave!" and "We will not forget, we will not forgive."

Senior opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova joined the crowd and urged them to head next to the state television offices.

"We are going to (state) television to support our colleagues in the resistance," she said.

Lukashenko met with workers at the plant and downplayed the protests, saying that in general factories were working.

"If anyone does not want to work and wants to walk out... please the doors are open," state news agency Belta quoted him as saying.

He again rejected calls to step down, saying: "You will never expect me to do something under pressure."

Huge challenge

The protests have posed the biggest challenge yet to Lukashenko's iron-fisted rule of the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million.

Belarusian authorities initially tried to suppress the rallies, detaining almost 7,000 people in the first days of the protests. Police moved aggressively, using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds, injuring scores of people.

However, as protests grew and the harsh crackdown drew criticism in the West, law enforcement refrained from interfering with the crowds and appeared all but absent during a rally on Sunday that attracted some 200,000 people.

READ MORE: EU to discuss sanctions on Belarus after disputed election

Ready to be 'national leader'

The main challenger in Belarus's disputed presidential election said that she was ready to take over the country's leadership after a wave of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.

"I did not want to be a politician. But fate decreed that I'd find myself on the frontline of a confrontation against arbitrary rule and injustice," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in a new video from exile in Lithuania.

"I am ready to take responsibility and act as a national leader during this period."

Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old political novice who ran after other potential candidates including her husband were jailed, accuses Lukahsenko of rigging the election and has called for a new vote.

READ MORE: Belarus opposition head says she's ready to lead the nation

A despot wobbles - After rigging an election, Belarus’s regime beats protesters. In the few polling stations where votes were properly observed and counted, opposition pro-democracy candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won more than 70% of them https://t.co/iDho5TBUwV — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) August 15, 2020

EU meeting

EU leaders will hold an emergency video summit on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in Belarus, where protests are swelling against the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader. Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed," EU Council President Charles Michel tweeted, saying the meeting would begin at 10:00 pm GMT.

I will call a meeting of the members of the European Council this Wednesday 12h00 to discuss the situation in #Belarus



The people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader



Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) August 17, 2020

UK rejects 'fraudulent' vote

The UK said it did not recognise the "fraudulent" Belarus presidential vote which saw Alexander Lukashenko re-elected and denounced the "grisly repression" of unprecedented protests over the result.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab also threatened sanctions against those responsible and called for an independent international probe.

"The world has watched with horror at the violence used by the Belarusian authorities to suppress the peaceful protests that followed this fraudulent presidential election.

The UK does not accept the results," Raab said.

German president urges military in Belarus not to use violence

Germany's president urged the military in Belarus not to use violence as Belarusians protest against what demonstrators say was the fraudulent re-election a week ago of the country's longtime president.

"I urge the Belarusian military not to sin against their own people by using force," said Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whose post is largely ceremonial.

Steinmeier, who said he admired the demonstrators' courage, urged President Alexander Lukashenko to seek dialogue with them and said the people in Belarus deserved solida rity and support.

Lithuania says will not react to Belarus troop movements

Lithuania said it would not react to a Belarus military exercise being carried out near its border and will closely monitor Belarus's plans to move additional troops to the region.

"We believe (the exercise) does not pose a large threat to our national security and I can assure you that Lithuania will not react in any way", said Dainius Gaizauskas, chair of aparliamentary committee on national security and defence.

President Gitanas Nauseda asked government agencies to monitor Belarus's plans to deploy additional troops to the Grodno region and inform him immediately of any developments, his adviser told reporters.

Belarus's EU and NATO neighbours Lithuania and Poland have taken a lead in European diplomacy on Belarus and both called for new fair elections.

Lithuania has also given refuge to Belarusian opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies