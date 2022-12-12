Fast News

International Energy Agency top official Fatih Birol warns EU is not yet out of the danger zone in 2023 despite progress in reducing reliance on Russian natural gas.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol launched the report on Monday at a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. (AA)

The European Union (EU) needs to take stronger action to improve energy efficiency, deploy renewables, install heat pumps, promote energy savings and increase gas supplies in the face of a shortfall of almost 30 billion cubic metres of natural gas in 2023, the International Energy Agency said in a report.

"These measures would cost €100 billion to implement but this amount will be paid back in two years in terms of saving natural gas bills," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Monday.

The IEA's report, How to Avoid Gas Shortages in the European Union in 2023, was launched at a news conference by Birol alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

It comes ahead of the Extraordinary Meeting of EU Energy Ministers on December 13 and the meeting of the European Council on December 15.

The report lists practical actions that Europe can take to build on the progress that has already been made in 2022 in reducing reliance on Russian gas supplies and filling gas storage ahead of this winter.

Europe imported 140 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Russia in 2021. This dropped to about 60 billion cubic metres in 2022 as a result of Europe's efforts to reduce reliance on Russian gas.

The IEA warns that 2023 could be an even more difficult test for Europe because Russian supplies could fall further.

Global supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be tight, particularly if Chinese demand for LNG recovers, and the unseasonably mild temperatures seen at the start of the European winter are not guaranteed to last.

Von der Leyen commented that the "EU has managed to withstand Russia’s energy blackmail" through the EU's REPowerEU plan to reduce demand for Russian gas by two-thirds before the end of the year through mobilising up to €300 billion ($317 billion) of investments.

EU not out the danger zone yet

The report warns that despite all the progress, the EU's potential gas supply-demand gap could reach 30 billion cubic meters in 2023, in a scenario in which gas deliveries from Russia drop to zero and China's LNG imports rebound to 2021 levels.

"Without the progress, this shortage would be about 60 billion cubic meters," Birol said.

During the news conference, Birol warned that the EU is not out of the danger zone yet despite the progress it has made on reducing reliance on Russian natural gas deliveries.

"Many of the circumstances that allowed EU countries to fill their storage sites ahead of this winter may well not be repeated in 2023.

"The IEA’s new analysis shows that a stronger push on energy efficiency, renewables, heat pumps and simple energy saving actions is vital to head off the risk of shortages and further vicious price spikes next year," he said.

In the report, the agency called for expanding existing programs and increasing support measures for home renovations and the adoption of efficient appliances and lighting, as well as simplifying procedures to speed up permitting for renewables.

