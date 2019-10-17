Fast News

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party says it won't support Brexit deal proposed by Boris Johnson and the EU, in a serious blow to the British prime minister.

British lawmaker Steve Barclay, the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, waits to enter 10 Downing Street in London on October 17, 2019. British PM Boris Johnson and his 27 counterparts from across the EU converged on Brussels on Thursday for a summit they hope will finally lay to rest the acrimony and frustration of a three-year divorce fight. (Alastair Grant / AP)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced what he said was a "great new deal" for Britain to leave the European Union, as leaders gathered in Brussels for talks.

"We've got a great new deal that takes back control," he wrote on Twitter, calling on lawmakers in London to approve the agreement at a rare sitting of parliament on Saturday. His ally, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party remained opposed to the outline Brexit deal.

"The anti-democratic backstop has been abolished. The people of Northern Ireland will be in charge of the laws that they live by, and – unlike the backstop – will have the right to end the special arrangement if they so choose," Johnson tweeted.

The draft agreement was forged just weeks before Britain was due to leave the bloc on October 31, ending more than four decades of close economic and political ties with its nearest neighbours.

EU officials are pleased they avoided an immediate crisis at the European Council summit, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker recommended that the other 27 EU leaders endorse the deal.

"Where there is a will, there is a deal – we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions," Juncker tweeted.

Northern Ireland's loyalists

One immediate hurdle is opposition from Johnson's allies in Northern Ireland, which pre-emptively rejected the compromise.

The agreement would see the British-ruled province remain under EU customs and Value Added Tax (VAT) rules, and the loyalist DUP announced that it can not support it.

It is not clear how many of Johnson's Conservative MPs will back the deal, and if the British opposition could vote it down or attempt to force a nationwide referendum to approve or reject it.

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said the deal with Britain answers the uncertainty created by Brexit and added: "We have delivered, and we have delivered together."

In a first reaction, Michel Barnier said that Britain now agrees to pay its financial commitments to the EU, something which has been estimated at around 39 billion pounds.

The DUP, a key ally of Johnson, said it stood by a statement issued earlier by leader Arlene Foster and her deputy Nigel Dodds.

"As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT," the DUP, which backs Johnson's government, said in a brief statement on Twitter.

"We will continue to work with the government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom."

The party said on Thursday its position had not changed.

Arrangements are key to guaranteeing an open border between the UK's Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, which has been the main obstacle to a Brexit deal.

Without the support of the DUP's 10 lawmakers, Johson may struggle to get his deal ratified by the UK Parliament.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies