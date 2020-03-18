Fast News

European Union decided to shut its borders as virus deaths exceed Asia toll. Britain, France, Germany and Czech governments presented economic packages for struggling businesses during the pandemic.

A man wearing a protective face mask walks near the Opera Garnier in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease in the country. March 18, 2020. (Reuters)

The European Union sealed off its borders on Wednesday to try to put the brakes on the ferocious spread of the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of deaths on the continent soared past the toll in Asia.

Millions of people are on strict lockdown in Europe, now the epicentre of Covid-19 with more than 3,400 deaths recorded, according to an AFP tally.

The United States and Britain led a multi-billion-dollar global fightback against the economic havoc unleashed by Covid-19, but financial markets were unimpressed, with Asian and European stocks plunging further.

Governments across the world have imposed draconian measures to try to slow the pace of infections, confining people to their homes, closing shops, restaurants and schools, dramatically changing life as we know it.

The coronavirus outbreak, which first emerged in China late last year, has quickly marched across the globe, infecting nearly 200,000 people and killing almost 7,900.

Europe has now recorded 3,421 deaths — including 2,503 in Italy — leapfrogging Asia with 3,384, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT.

Economy packages from EU countries

As the spectre of a deep global recession looms large, London and Washington on Tuesday announced massive economic stimulus packages after coming under fire over their response to the crisis.

British finance minister, Rishi Sunak, unveiled an "unprecedented package" of government-backed loans worth 330 billion pounds ($400 billion) for businesses struggling in the sudden economic paralysis caused by mass self-quarantine.

Similar measures have been introduced by France and Germany, the two leading members of the 27-member European Union.

The Czech government is also preparing up to 100 billion crowns ($4.05 billion) in direct aid for businesses and 900 billion more through loan guarantees to help recovery from the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday.

The combined aid is equal to almost 18 percent of the central European country's economic output in 2019 and will go to businesses hurt as the Czech Republic, like much of Europe, shuts shops and factories, closes borders and puts people on lockdown to fight the virus's spread.

Babis called on companies not to start firing workers as he announced his economic plans.

Entry-ban from EU

EU leaders decided on Tuesday to impose an entry ban on travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days, the most significant emergency measure from Brussels, which has struggled to develop a unified response.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told Germany's Bild newspaper that politicians had initially underestimated the virus threat.

"But now it is clear that this is a virus that will keep us busy for a long time yet," she said. "We understand that measures that seemed drastic two or three weeks ago, need to be taken now."

Possible vaccine for Covid-19

The World Health Organization has called for every suspected coronavirus case to be tested and says Europe needs to take the "boldest actions" against the disease.

Drugmakers are scrambling for a breakthrough, and it could still take more than a year before a safe vaccine is ready to market. US officials have said the first human trial for a possible vaccine has begun.

Stepping up measures

In France, President Emmanuel Macron also likened the outbreak to war and ordered almost the entire population to stay at home for at least two weeks.

Britain stepped up its measures following scientific advice that infections and deaths would spiral without drastic action.

G7 leaders have vowed to "do whatever it takes" to prevent a financial meltdown.

However, every sector from tourism to food to aviation is affected as the global economy effectively goes into shutdown.

Major world airlines have axed almost all flights temporarily, triggering pleas to help carriers survive.

The outbreak has also shredded the global sporting and cultural calendar.

In football, The European and Copa America championships have been postponed until next year, and the French Open tennis tournament has been delayed until autumn.

In addition, the organisers of the annual Glastonbury music festival in England have cancelled this year's 50th-anniversary event.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies