Fast News

As European governments scramble to contain a slew of new coronavirus cases, the focus turns to Italy as many of the recently-infected people had travelled there.

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks through Duomo square, as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in northern Italy, in Milan, Italy, February 27, 2020. (Yara Nardi / Reuters)

An expanding cluster of more than 440 cases in northern Italy is being eyed as a source for transmissions to Europe and even Latin America.

Italy has been struggling to contain the rapidly spreading outbreak that made it the country with more coronavirus cases outside Asia than anywhere else. The UN's health agency urged a scaled-up response.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte's government appealed to European neighbours for cooperation, not isolation and discrimination.

“Viruses don’t know borders and they don't stop at them,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza insisted at the start of a crisis meeting with World Health Organization and European Union representatives in Rome on Wednesday.

Twelve people infected with the virus have died in Italy since Friday, all of them elderly, have other health conditions or both, civil protection chief Angelo Borelli said.

The Italian government has defended its handling of the public health emergency while acknowledging the inability to pinpoint the origins of two clusters in the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions.

Here is a recent overview of the European countries affected in brief, where people have died and the precautions being taken.

Denmark

Denmark confirmed on Thursday its first coronavirus infection in a man who recently returned from a ski holiday in the Lombardy region in northern Italy, the Danish Health Authority said on Thursday.

After testing positive on Wednesday night, the man was put in isolation in his own home together with his wife and son, who both tested negative for the virus.

France

France has so far registered 18 infections and two deaths, and has urged its nationals to delay any plans to visit virus hotspots in northern Italy.

Students returning from China, Singapore, South Korea and the Italian regions of Lombardy and Venice are being asked to remain at home for two weeks after their return.

Germany

In Germany, 21 people have been infected including two diagnosed on Tuesday. One is a 25-year-old man believed to have been infected in the Italian city of Milan.

Britain

Britain has so far recorded 15 cases since the start of the epidemic.

The two recent cases were confirmed by England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty on Thursday.

"The virus was passed on in Italy and Tenerife and the patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres in Royal Liverpool Hospital and the Royal Free Hospital, London," the statement said.

Spain

The same has happened in Spain, which has registered 12 cases, 10 of which have been detected since Monday. Nine involved Italians or people who had recently visited Italy.

Among that number are four Italians who were visiting Tenerife in the Canary Islands. The hotel where they were staying has been quarantined.

To curb the spread, Madrid has advised against travel in northern Italy and sought to identify other potential cases that may have slipped under the radar by testing those already in hospital with respiratory problems or returning from high-risk areas with flu-like symptoms.

Croatia

Three people have tested positive for the virus, including a young man who recently stayed in Italy and his brother. A third case was detected Wednesday in a man who works in the Italian city of Parma.

Austria

A young Italian couple have tested positive. The Innsbruck hotel where the woman worked as a receptionist was initially placed in quarantine but the measure was lifted on Wednesday following tests.

Austria has also urged its nationals to avoid visiting affected areas of neighbouring Italy.

Finland

Two virus infections were confirmed Wednesday – a Chinese tourist in Lapland and a second case involving a Finnish national who had recently visited northern Italy.

Sweden

Two cases have been detected so far. One was registered at the end of January in a woman who had visited Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus emerged in December.

On Wednesday a second infection was discovered.

Belgium

One case was detected in a Belgian national who was repatriated from Wuhan in early February. He has completed his quarantine period.

Georgia

Georgia on Wednesday announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the South Caucasus region.

The patient, who was travelling from Iran, crossed the border from neighbouring Azerbaijan. Iran also has an outbreak cluster which has transmitted to several other countries.

Greece

Athens announced its first infection on Wednesday, a woman aged 38 who had recently returned from northern Italy.

The Greek government said Tuesday that in the event of a mass outbreak, it would activate temporary restrictions on travel to and from countries with a large number of infections as well as temporarily close schools, places of worship, cinemas, theatres, sports halls and businesses.

North Macedonia

One case has been detected – a woman who recently returned from Italy.

Switzerland

A first case was detected on Tuesday in a man in his 70s who was infected near Milan.

Romania

Romania reported its first case on Wednesday – a man who was in contact with an Italian who visited the country last week.

Norway

Norwegian health authorities announced on Wednesday the first case of the new coronavirus in the Nordic nation in someone who returned from China last week. They said the patient was not "in danger".

Estonia

Estonia confirmed its first coronavirus case, involving a man who returned from Iran, health authorities said on Thursday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies