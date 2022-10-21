Fast News

Giorgia Meloni's appointment would be a historic change for the eurozone's third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni is set to be named Italian prime minister on Friday after her party's historic election win, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy.

Her Brothers of Italy party - Eurosceptic and anti-immigration - won September 25 legislative polls but needs outside support to form a government.

Following two days of cross-party talks the 45-year-old from Rome is now all but certain to be asked to form a government and become the country's first woman prime minister.

Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.

Tradition dictates that President Sergio Mattarella will only name her after holding formal talks with all parties in parliament.

On Friday, Meloni joined representatives of her coalition to meet Mattarella, with speculation she could be asked to form a government as early as Friday afternoon.

"We are waiting for the decision of the president of the republic and we are already ready, we want to proceed as soon as possible," she said after the meeting, calling it "an important moment for the nation".

She could be sworn in with her ministers over the weekend, with a vote of confidence in parliament next week.

Challenges ahead

The consultations to cobble a government have been overshadowed by disagreements over Meloni's ardent support for Ukraine since Russia's attack, with her two would-be coalition partners who are both considered close to Moscow.

Despite her Eurosceptic stance, Meloni has been firm about her support for Ukraine, in line with the rest of the European Union and the United States.

"I intend to lead a government with a clear and unequivocal foreign policy line," she has said. "Italy is fully, and with its head held high, part of Europe and the Atlantic Alliance."

"Anyone who does not agree with this cornerstone will not be able to be part of the government, even at the cost of not forming a government," Meloni has warned.

Meloni's coalition wants to renegotiate Italy's part of the EU's post-Covid recovery fund, arguing $193 billion it expects to receive should take into account the current energy crisis, exacerbated by Moscow's attack against Ukraine which has hit the supplies of Russian gas to Europe.

But the funds are tied to a series of reforms only just begun by outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and analysts say she has limited room for manoeuvre.

Meloni had campaigned on a platform of "God, country and family", sparking fears of a regression on rights in the Catholic-majority country.

Inflation in Italy rose to 8.9 percent in September over the previous year threatening to put the country in recession next year.

The margin for manoeuvre is limited given that its colossal debt represents 150 percent of Gross Domestic Product, the highest in the eurozone after Greece.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies