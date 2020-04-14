Fast News

Care home operators and staff say official figures likely underestimate the true toll of the disease as they do not include deaths at facilities housing some of the country’s oldest and most vulnerable people.

Medical staff are seen at the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the Excel Centre in London as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, London, Britain, April 14, 2020. (Reuters)

Hundreds more people with Covid-19 have died in Britain compared to what has been recorded in the government’s daily tally, official figures showed on Tuesday, including a tide of deaths in nursing homes that staff say are being overlooked.

The Office for National Statistics said 5,979 deaths that occurred in England up to April 3 involved Covid-19, 15 percent more than the 5,186 deaths announced by the National Health Service for the same period.

As of Monday, the UK government had reported 11,329 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Worldwide, more than 1.9 million infections have been reported and over 120,000 people have died.

That total, updated daily, only includes people who died in hospitals. The higher figure, published weekly by the statistics office, includes deaths in all settings, including nursing homes and cases where coronavirus was suspected but not tested for.

The statistics office said that up to April 3, just under 10 percent of deaths involving Covid-19 occurred outside hospitals.

Care home operators and staff say that figure likely underestimates the true toll in facilities that house some of the country’s oldest and most vulnerable people.

Shortage of equipment

The boss of one of Britain’s biggest nursing home operators said Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases and deaths among elderly residents is much higher than has been officially reported.

The government says outbreaks of Covid-19 have been reported in one in eight UK care homes.

But David Behan, chairman of home operator HC-One, said cases of the new coronavirus had been reported in 232 of the firm’s homes – two-thirds of the total. He said 311 residents and one staff member have died with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

“Covid-19 deaths are representative of about ... just under about a third of all deaths that we’ve had over the past three weeks,” he told the BBC.

Care homes across the country say they have struggled to get adequate protective equipment for staff, and are seeing staff shortages as many workers fall ill or have to self-isolate.

Ros Altmann, a former government minister who campaigns for older people, said frail elderly people were being overlooked in the pandemic.

“We must not forget that the mark of a civilised society must reflect how it treats its most vulnerable and oldest citizens,” she said.

“We must not forget the most elderly in our population – the average age of people in our care homes is 85 – their lives are also valuable and they need the treatment and the equipment and the care that we would expect for anyone else in society as well.”

Source: TRTWorld and agencies