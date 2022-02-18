Fast News

A fire has broken out on an Italian-flagged cruise ship sailing through the Mediterranean's Ionian Sea with 237 passengers and 51 crew on board.

Greek port police said three tug boats and three patrol boats were sent on Friday to help passengers off the Euroferry Olympia, which was heading to Italy from the Greek city of Igoumenitsa.

"The captain of the Euroferry Olympia asked the passengers to leave the boat," police said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation has begun, according to the Greek coast guard.

A video uploaded on Greek news website Proto Thema showed a ferry engulfed in flames and huge plumes of smoke.

"May Day" was blasting from speakers.

The passengers and crew, who evacuated on lifeboats, were being taken to Corfu, authorities said. Weather conditions in the area were mild.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies