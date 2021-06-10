Fast News

French President Emmanuel Macron said the country's counter-terrorism operation in West Africa would come to an end and be incorporated into a broader international mission.

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a press conference ahead of the G7 Summit, at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on June 10, 2021. (AFP)

President Emmanuel Macron has announced an overhaul of France's military operations in the Sahel, saying the existing Barkhane force would no longer exist in its current form.

"The time has come: the continuation of our commitment in the Sahel will not be in the same way," Macron told a press conference, calling for a "profound transformation" and a new international force for the region.

Details will be unveiled in the coming weeks, he said , including on the number of troops France is keeping in the region.

France now has more than 5,000 troops in Africa’s Sahel region.





This is a developing story and will be updated.