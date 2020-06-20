Fast News

The protesters will march from Lamine Dieng's home, a 25-year-old Franco-Senegalese who died in a police van after being arrested in 2007, and will be joined Saturday by a separate demonstration in support of undocumented workers.

Demonstrators hold placards reading "justice and truth for Ali Ziri" and "Lamine Dieng" in Toulouse, southern France on June 10, 2020. (AFP)

Protesters in Paris are gearing up to stage a protest against racism and police violence and in memory of Lamine Dieng, a 25-year-old Franco-Senegalese who died in a police van after being arrested in 2007.

The protesters will march from his former home, and will be joined Saturday by a separate demonstration in support of undocumented workers.

Last week, it emerged that the French government agreed to pay $162,000 to Dieng's relatives, after 13 years of legal wrangling.

Both protests have been authorised by French authorities, who have been exercising caution over protests in recent weeks as the country emerges from coronavirus restrictions.

Protests banned

Other protests on Saturday in the French capital have, however, been banned, including an anti-racism demonstration near the US Embassy by the Black African Defense League.

