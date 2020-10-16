Fast News

Police said the man who was decapitated was a history teacher who had recently shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

French police secure the area in front of the Paris Police headquarters in Paris, France on October 3, 2019. (Reuters)

A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad was decapitated in a French street and police have shot the suspected killer dead.

The attack happened at around 1700 pm (1500 GMT) near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital.

Prosecutors said they were treating the incident as "a murder linked to a terrorist organisation."

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a suspicious individual loitering near the school, a police source said.

There they found the dead man and, 200 metres further, sighted the suspect armed with a knife-like weapon who threatened them.

They opened fire and injured him severely, the source said.

The scene has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal unit dispatched because of the suspected presence of an explosives vest, the source said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, on a visit to Morocco, is returning to Paris immediately after talking with Prime Minister Jean Castex and President Emmanuel Macron, his office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

