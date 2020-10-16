Police said the man who was decapitated was a history teacher who had recently shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.
A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad was decapitated in a French street and police have shot the suspected killer dead.
The attack happened at around 1700 pm (1500 GMT) near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital.
Prosecutors said they were treating the incident as "a murder linked to a terrorist organisation."
READ MORE: Several detained in Paris knife attack as stabber confesses
Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a suspicious individual loitering near the school, a police source said.
There they found the dead man and, 200 metres further, sighted the suspect armed with a knife-like weapon who threatened them.
They opened fire and injured him severely, the source said.
The scene has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal unit dispatched because of the suspected presence of an explosives vest, the source said.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, on a visit to Morocco, is returning to Paris immediately after talking with Prime Minister Jean Castex and President Emmanuel Macron, his office said.
READ MORE: France launches terror investigation into Paris knife attack
This is a developing story and will be updated.