Police said the man who was decapitated was a history teacher who had recently shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to visit the scene of a stabbing attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine, France, October 16, 2020 (Reuters)

A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad was decapitated in a French street and police have shot the suspected killer dead.

The attack happened at around 1700 pm (1500 GMT) near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital.

Prosecutors said they were treating the incident as "a murder linked to a terrorist organisation."

The teacher had received threats after opening a discussion “for a debate” about the caricatures about 10 days ago, a police official told The Associated Press. The parent of a student had filed a complaint against the teacher, another police official said, adding that the suspected killer did not have a child at the school.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a suspicious individual loitering near the school, a police source said.

There they found the dead man and, 200 metres further, sighted the suspect armed with a knife-like weapon who threatened them.

They opened fire and injured him severely, the source said.

The scene has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal unit dispatched because of the suspected presence of an explosives vest, the source said.

French President Emmanuel Macron briefly joined key ministers at a crisis group set up in the interior ministry, the president's office said, before travelling to the scene of the attack.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, on a visit to Morocco, is returning to Paris immediately after talking with Prime Minister Jean Castex and President Macron, his office said.

The attack comes only days after a Daesh follower who attacked a police officer outside Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris with a hammer was sentenced to 28 years in jail.

Farid Ikken, 43, charged at officers on patrol outside the cathedral on June 6, 2017, shouting "this is for Syria".

Source: TRTWorld and agencies