Fast News

Dozens of rallies have taken place against the controversial bill that would restrict sharing images of police and awaits a green light from the Senate.

Demonstrators hold effigies of French President Emmanuel Macron, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, and Paris police prefect Didier Lallement during a protest on November 28, 2020. (AFP)

French protesters have rallied against a new law that would restrict sharing images of police, only days after the country was shaken by footage showing officers beating and racially abusing a Black man.

Dozens of rallies were held on Saturday against the police violence and a controversial bill, which was approved by the lower house of Parliament this week but still awaits a green light from the Senate.

One of the most controversial elements of the new law is Article 24, which would criminalise the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity."

"This bill aims to undermine the freedom of the press, the freedom to inform and be informed, the freedom of expression," one of Saturday's protest organisers said.

Rally organisers are calling for the article to be withdrawn, claiming that it contradicts the fundamental freedoms of the French republic.

Civil liberties groups and journalists are concerned that the measure will stymie press freedoms and allow police brutality to go undiscovered and unpunished.

Trade unions, Yellow Vests to join protests

Trade unions are expected to join the demonstrations, with members of the Yellow Vests — whose sometimes violent protests in 2018 and 2019 shook the country also expected.

In Paris, the authorities had demanded that organisers limit the rally to a single location, but on Friday evening officials authorised a march.

Laurent Fabius, a former prime minister who heads the Constitutional Council, said on Saturday that the top court would review the law.

"Freedom of opinion, freedom of the press, and freedom of demonstration are, for the Council, fundamental freedoms. We will see, after the final vote in parliament, what will be the exact content of this article," he said.

Documenting police brutality

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Friday that he would appoint a commission to redraft Article 24, but backtracked after anger from lawmakers.

The commission is now expected to make new proposals by early next year on the relationship between the media and police.

Under the article, offenders could be sentenced to up to a year in jail, and fined $53,000 for sharing images of police officers.

The government says the provision is intended to protect officers from doxing and online abuse, but critics say it is further evidence of the Macron administration's slide to the right.

Media unions say it could give police a green light to prevent journalists —and social media users — from documenting abuses.

They point to the case of music producer Michel Zecler, whose racial abuse and beating at the hands of police was recorded by CCTV and later published online, provoking widespread criticism of the officers' actions.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies