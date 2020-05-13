Fast News

The global pandemic has killed more than 292,000 people and infected over 4.3 million as countries ease curbs. Here are more coronavirus-related developments for May 13:

This photo taken on May 12, 2020 shows staff members spraying disinfectant at a theatre as it prepares to reopen in Yantai in China's eastern Shandong province. (AFP)

Wednesday, May 13

Thailand reports no new cases for first time since March 9



Thailand reported no new coronavirus cases for the first time since March 9. Thailand has a total of 3,017 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak escalated in January.

Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,844 patients have recovered from infections and gone home.

New Zealand reports no new cases for second day

New Zealand reported zero new cases of the coronavirus, the second day in a row without any new cases and the fourth day since early last week.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said it was encouraging news as the country prepares to ease many of its lockdown restrictions from midnight. Most businesses, including malls, retail stores and sit-down restaurants, will be able to reopen. Social distancing rules will remain in place and gatherings will be limited to 10 people.



The lifting of restrictions will coincide with the release of the government’s annual budget on Thursday.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 798 to 171,306 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 798 to 171,306, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 101 to 7,634, the tally showed.

Pakistan tops 2,000 new cases for first time



Pakistan crossed 2,000 new positive coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time since the outbreak earlier this year.

The increase comes just days after Prime Minister Imran Khan eased lockdown restrictions and stepped up the return of Pakistanis stranded overseas, ignoring pleas for stricter controls by Pakistan’s medical professionals.

Scenes of crowds of people crammed into markets throughout the country greeted the let up in restrictions despite the government’s call for safe distancing, which has been largely ignored by many of Pakistan’s 220 million people.

The latest figures show 34,312 positive cases following a 24-hour high of 2,255 new cases with a reported death toll of more than 730.

Researchers revise US death forecast upward again

A newly revised coronavirus mortality model predicts more than 147,000 Americans will die from Covid-19 by early August, up nearly 10,000 from the last projection, as restrictions for curbing the pandemic are increasingly relaxed, researchers said.

The latest forecast from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) reflects "key drivers of viral transmission like changes in testing and mobility, as well as easing of distancing policies," the report said.

Mexico sees 353 deaths in most lethal coronavirus day

Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,997 new cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, along with 353 additional deaths, the most deadly day since the pandemic began.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 38,324 and 3,926 deaths in total, according to the official tally.

Mexico's previous highest daily death toll was on Thursday, when Mexico reported 257 fatalities.

New cases reported in China

China reported seven new confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland on May 12, up from one a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday.

Six of the new cases were local infections in the northeastern province of Jilin. The one imported case was in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

China also confirmed eight new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 12, compared to 15 the day before.

US Senate threatens sanctions on China

US Republican senators proposed legislation that would empower President Donald Trump to slap sanctions on China if Beijing does not give a "full accounting" for the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Chinese Communist Party must be held accountable for the detrimental role they played in this pandemic," said Senator Jim Inhofe, one of the sponsors of the "Covid-19 Accountability Act."

"Their outright deception of the origin and spread of the virus cost the world valuable time and lives as it began to spread," he said in a statement.

Brazil coronavirus cases surpass Germany

Brazil's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 177,589, according to the health ministry, surpassing Germany's 170,508 confirmed cases of the disease.

Brazil also declared 881 deaths in the last 24 hours, a record for a single day.

There were 9,258 new cases registered in the 24-hour period.

Mexico to present plan for return to 'new normal'

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he will present plans on Wednesday to reopen the country and the economy after several weeks of quarantine measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

"Tomorrow we will lay out the plan to return to the new normal," Obrador said at a regular news conference.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies