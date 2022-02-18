Fast News

A fire broke out on an Italian-flagged cruise ship sailing through the Ionian Sea with 237 passengers and 51 crew on board.

The rescued passengers were being transported to Corfu. (Reuters)

More than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight while heading to southern Italy.

At least one person was slightly injured during the evacuation, coast guard officials said. No one was reported missing, they said.

The predawn fire broke out on Friday on the Italy-flagged Euroferry Olympia shortly after it left the port of Igoumenitsa in northwest Greece.

The ferry was headed for the Italian port of Brindisi with 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board.

It was traveling in the Ionian Sea near the small Greek island of Ereikousa, 15 kilometres north of the island of Corfu, when the fire started.

Images from local television channels of the ferry indicated the fire was extensive.

The rescued passengers were being transported to Corfu.

Six boats from Greece's coast guard and navy participated in the rescue along with four helicopters, an Italian customs inspection boat and several passing vessels, senior coast guard official Nikos Lagadianos said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation has begun, according to the Greek coast guard.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies