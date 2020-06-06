Fast News

US is still the country worst-hit by Covid-19, followed by Britain, Brazil, Italy and France. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 6:

Pakistan is seeing a surge in the number of cases amid lockdown-easing measures. File photo taken in Karachi on June 4, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, June 6, 2020

Pakistan reports highest number of single-day deaths



Pakistan broke its previous record of the highest single-day number of deaths ever from the novel coronavirus, reporting 97 fatalities during the past 24 hours that take the country's death toll to 1,935, the health ministry said.

With 4,734 new cases during the past 24 hours, the country's number of coronavirus cases reached 93,983, already surpassing China, and landing the country at the 17th spot in terms of coronavirus cases, the data shows. Some 32,581 patients have recovered.

According to the official statistics, the country of more than 220 million people has so far conducted 660,508 tests across the country.

Health experts attribute the ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases to the lifting of the prolonged lockdown late last month, warning that the country's already weak healthcare system might crash soon if the tally continues to surge at the current pace.

Thailand reports two new cases, no new deaths



Thailand reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, taking its total confirmed cases to 3,104 infections and 58 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

The two cases are men who returned from Russia and Kuwait and are in quarantine, where most of Thailand's recent cases have been detected, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, an assistant spokeswoman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre. A total of 2,971 patients have recovered.

No new cases in New Zealand for 15 days

New Zealand has not recorded a new coronavirus case for 15 days, authorities said.

Health officials said was one active case of the deadly infection in New Zealand was detected May 22 and not a single case has since been reported.

The total number of cases stands at 1,504, with 22 deaths.

New Zealand is set to lift Covid-19 restrictions on Monday.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 407 – RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 407 to 183,678, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 33 to 8,646, the tally showed.

China reports three new cases, two asymptomatic cases



China recorded three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of the end of Friday, down from five the day before, the national health authority reported.

All of the cases were imported, involving travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.

The NHC also confirmed two new asymptomatic cases, or people who are infected with the virus but do not show symptoms, compared with three the day before.

The total number of infections in China, where the virus first emerged late last year, stands at 83,030. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained 4,634.

Brazil reports 1,005 more deaths



Brazil reported an additional 1,005 virus deaths and 30,830 new cases over the last 24 hours, data released by the health ministry showed on Friday night.

The Latin American nation has now registered 35,026 total coronavirus deaths and 645,771 confirmed cases.

Mexico reports 4,346 new cases, 625 deaths



Mexico's health ministry reported an additional 4,346 cases of the virus in the country, as well as 625 new deaths, bringing the country's confirmed total to 110,026 cases and 13,170 deaths.

Wear masks in public, says WHO in new advice



The World Health Organization on Friday changed its advice on face masks amid the pandemic, saying they should be worn in places in which the virus is widespread and physical distancing is difficult.

The use of masks has been a hot topic ever since the pandemic first emerged in China in December.

"In light of evolving evidence, the WHO advises that governments should encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

But the UN health agency stressed that face masks alone "will not protect you from Covid-19" – and people suffering with the virus should not be out in public if they can avoid it.

California says film and TV production can resume as early as June 12

Film and TV cameras can start rolling in California as soon as June 12, state officials said as they approved new guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus on sets.

Producers will need approval from local health officials to restart filming, according to a statement from the California Department of Health.

Ireland eases restrictions

Ireland says it will accelerate its plan to ease lockdown restrictions in the coming days, with more workplaces and shops to reopen on Monday, while a hastening of the scheme will allow widespread travel and see the final lifting of all restrictions in July rather than August.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies