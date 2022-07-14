Fast News

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government teeters on the brink as the 5-Star Movement refuses to participate in the key vote, raising the spectre of a snap general election.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi has won a confidence vote in the Senate but the future of his pandemic unity government appears in doubt after the populist 5-Star Movement boycotted the vote.

Thursday's vote was 172-39 on a relief bill to help Italians facing soaring energy costs, but 5-Star senators were absent after confirming they wouldn’t participate in the vote, raising the spectre of a snap general election.

5-Star, headed by former premier Giuseppe Conte, is a formerly anti-establishment party that has plummeted in the polls and lost parliamentarians since joining the government, hurt by policy U-turns and internal divisions.

The decision to sit out the vote — which political experts say is a tactical attempt to win back grassroots support — could push Draghi's already fractured coalition to collapse.

Draghi was expected to meet with President Sergio Mattarella later in the day to decide on the next steps, including a possible offer to resign.

Political equations

Draghi had repeatedly made it clear that the populists were among the coalition partners that signed up to be part of his government last year and that he wouldn’t continue without them.

Mattarella could accept or reject any resignation by Draghi. The president could also ask Draghi to go before Parliament in the coming days to seek a formal vote on the government itself, to see if the ranks of squabbling allies would rally around him.

Parliament’s term expires in spring 2023. If Mattarella can’t come up with a solution so Draghi’s government can continue, he is expected to dissolve the legislature and call an early election, which could come as early as late September.

The 5-Star, which has lost significant support in recent years, has been complaining that its interests have been ignored.

"We are not taking part in the vote on this measure today...but this position of ours is not about confidence in the government," Mariolina Castellone, the leader of Five Star in the Senate, said on Thursday.

The vote was called on an aid package worth about 23 billion euros, designed to help combat rampant inflation. But it also included a provision to allow a garbage incinerator to be built in Rome — something the 5-Star has long opposed.

Analysts suggested the beleaguered party was not trying to collapse the government but attempting to win back some of its lost support by doubling down on its principles ahead of the scheduled 2023 general election.

Draghi was appointed prime minister in February 2021 by President Mattarella and charged with carrying out key reforms required under the EU's largest tranche of post-pandemic recovery funds — a package worth approximately 200 billion euros for Italy.

The government has since found itself embroiled in the conflict in Ukraine, taking a strong, pro-EU line, while battling soaring inflation at home.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies