State media said President Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan in the morning as the country reported a drop on new coronavirus cases. The country's Hubei province is considering to allow some travel people in certain areas by using a "health code."

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, wearing a protective face mask, talks to a medical staff member during his visit to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing, Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP)

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday made his first visit to the central Chinese city hit hardest by the new virus epidemic since the first cases of a then-unidentified respiratory illness emerged in December.

The disease's spread in China cast scrutiny on Xi’s leadership, as he was conspicuously absent from the public eye during the early days of the crisis. Initial failures to react quickly were pegged on municipal and provincial-level officials who have since been replaced.

State media reported Xi arrived in the morning in Wuhan, which has been under lockdown along with several nearby cities since late January in a disease-containment measure.

The city has the bulk of the country’s more than 80,000 confirmed cases and authorities sent thousands of medical workers and built several prefabricated isolation wards to deal with the mass of COVID-19 patients.

Xi will inspect the epidemic prevention and control work and visit medical workers, community volunteers, patients and others on the front lines, state media said. Amid questions about Xi’s involvement, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had visited Wuhan in late January.

Mainland China reports 19 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

Mainland China had 19 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, down from 40 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,754.

The death toll from the outbreak in China reached 3,136 as of the end of Monday, up by 17 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei reported 17 new deaths, all of which were in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

China's Hubei province may allow travel

China's Hubei province is studying plans to allow people in areas at a medium-or low-risk of contracting the coronavirus to start travelling, state media reported on Tuesday, citing a meeting chaired by the province's party chief Ying Yong.

The meeting, reported by the official Hubei Daily, said that they may allow people to start travelling by using a "health code", a mobile-based monitoring system that has been rolled out by many local authorities in China in recent weeks.

South Korea reports fewer than 150 new coronavirus cases

South Korea on Tuesday reported fewer than 150 new cases for the first time in two weeks.

A total of 131 infections were confirmed on Monday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Three more people died, it added, taking the death toll to 54.

The rise in infections took its total to 7,513. Each morning, the South announces how many cases were diagnosed the previous day, and gives an update every afternoon with the current day's figures so far.

Monday's figure marked the fourth consecutive daily fall and was the lowest for a single day since late February.

The South was the first country to report significant coronavirus numbers outside China, where the disease first emerged.

IMF calls for 'substantial' stimulus, coordination against the virus

The International Monetary Fund called on governments worldwide on Monday to join forces and roll out aggressive financial supports for the coronavirus-infected global economy, including direct payments to workers and businesses.

But while several countries have taken steps to cushion the blow to their economies and boost confidence, including the United States, there has been little visible coordination among policymakers like there was at the height of the 2008 global financial crisis.

The rising concern about the global economy has been reflected in the continued collapse of global stock markets, with trillions in value wiped out in recent weeks, a rout that continued Monday.

Source: Reuters