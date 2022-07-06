Fast News

A defiant British PM is battling to remain in office as chorus grows for his resignation, with two top ministers and a slew of junior officials saying they could no longer serve under his scandal-tarred leadership.

A snap Savanta ComRes poll indicates that three in five Conservative voters say Boris Johnson cannot re-gain the public's trust, while 72 percent of all voters think he should resign. (AFP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated that he will not resign and rejected calls by the Labour opposition to hold a snap general election amid a spate of resignations from his scandal-hit government.

"I really don't think that anybody in this country wants politicians to be engaged in electioneering now," he told a committee of parliamentarians on Wednesday, arguing that it wouldn't be "responsible" for him to quit.

"I look at the the issues that this country faces...I look at the biggest war in Europe for 80 years," Johnson said, referring to Russia's offensive against Ukraine. "And I cannot, for the life of me, see how it is responsible just to walk away from that."

Nonetheless, the British media reported that senior ministers were set to tell Johnson he must quit. A delegation was awaiting his return from a two-hour grilling by the parliamentary committee to tell him his time was up, BBC, Sky News and other outlets reported, without quoting sources.

If Johnson doesn't resign, a new confidence vote against him will not be brought by his lawmakers until at least next week.

'Problem starts at the top'

Johnson survived a confidence vote on June 6 in which 41% of his lawmakers cast ballots against his leadership. As the rules stand, he cannot face another such vote for 12 months.

But the influential "1922 Committee" of non-ministerial Tory MPs decided on Wednesday it would hold an election to its executive on Monday, before taking a call on whether to change the rules to bring forward a confidence vote in Johnson, three Conservative lawmakers said.

Johnson's grip on power has been slipping since Tuesday night, when Rishi Sunak resigned as finance minister and Sajid Javid quit as health secretary.

Both said they could no longer tolerate the culture of scandal that has dogged Johnson for months — above all the so-called "Partygate" affair, which saw him receive a police fine for breaking his own coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Downing Street.

Javid urged other ministers to resign, saying "the problem starts at the top, and I believe that is not going to change". "And that means that it is for those of us in that position — who have responsibility — to make that change."

Sunak and Javid walked out just minutes after Johnson apologised for appointing a senior Conservative, who quit his post last week after he was accused of sexual misconduct in a drunken state.

Days of shifting explanations had followed the resignation of deputy chief whip Chris Pincher. Downing Street at first denied Johnson knew of prior allegations against Pincher. By Tuesday, that defence had collapsed.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, one of Johnson's most strident critics, said the Pincher affair had tipped many over the edge, and there were moves to get rid of Johnson by the end of this month.

At least 36 ministers and aides have quit the government since Tuesday, according to the BBC.

